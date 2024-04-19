Ziqitza Odisha Scholarship Program 2024: Celebrating Ambulance Heroes and Their Exceptional Children

Bhubaneswar : Ziqitza Healthcare Limited (ZHL), the esteemed operator of Odisha’s 108 ambulance services, celebrated the outstanding dedication of 46 ambulance employees and their support teams for their exemplary service. Additionally, ZHL honored 15 exceptional children of its staff members who achieved top scores in the Class 10th & 12th examinations. The prestigious Ziqitza Odisha Scholarship 2023 awards ceremony took place at Jaydev Bhawan, Bhubaneswar, today.

Ms. Sophia Madhavan, Head of Marketing and Communications at ZHL, inaugurated the event by lighting the lamp. The occasion was graced by Sri Sabyasachi Biswal, State Head – Odisha, ZHL and other dignitaries.

Addressing the gathering, Sri Sabyasachi Biswal, State Head, remarked, “Ziqitza Healthcare Limited and its employees are steadfast in their commitment to serving the citizens of Odisha with utmost care. Our crew members have consistently demonstrated unparalleled resolve in serving people, whether it’s navigating non-motorable roads to transport patients, donating blood during critical times, or displaying unwavering dedication during natural disasters. Their noble acts, including returning patients’ money and valuables, are a testament to their selflessness.”

The felicitated 108 ambulance crew members, including Aswini Kumar Maharana, Pradyumna Kumar Subudhi, Ramesh Chandra Jena, Mukesh Chandra Nag, Narendra Guntha, Gouranga Mohanta, Kedarnath Bhuyan, Sudam Charan Kheti, Arupananda Ojha, Nihar Ranjan Biswal, Tarun Kumar Khora, Biswa Bhusan Rout, Prasanta Bag, Parakhita Bala, Manas Kumar Das, Prabhakar Nayak, Sumanta Sahu, Sumant Kumar Behera, Kundan Naik, Kshirasindhu Sahu, Sujit Kumar Karna, Biswajit Mukhi, Satyajit Patra, Ramesh Chandra Das, Sahadev Patel, Daitari Bhatra, Prasanna Sethi, Raj Kishore Pradhan, Hemanta Dhala, Bholeswar Sahu, Sk Minaj Kadree, and Swadhin Ku Pradhan, were lauded for their outstanding service and going the extra mile to serve patients.

Among those recognized were 4 Cluster Leaders – Susanta Kumar Sarangi, Pradeep Kumar Ram, Pradeep Kumar Pradhan, Sunil Kumar Padhi; 4 Maintenance Executives – Rakesh Kumar Patra, Santosh Kumar Panda, Rajesh Kumar Sahu, Sibuna Baral; and 6 CDC Executives – Pragnya Mohapatra, Swarnamayee Devi, Debakanta Jena, Mamuni Padhi, Srotaswini Barik, Lipsa Pradhan, for their outstanding efforts.

Poojarini Kamila, a student who scored 93% in her matriculation exams, received the top honor among the awardees. Her father, Chandan Kamila, is a 108 ambulance driver from Balasore district. Truptimayi Mahanta, daughter of Alok Kumar Mahanta, a 108 ambulance driver from Mayurbhanj district, secured second place with 90.17%. Dibyaranjan Khuntia, son of Sanjay Kumar Khuntia, an EMT with the 108 ambulance service in Keonjhar district, came in third with 88.33%.

Currently, ZHL operates 1360, 108 ambulances across all 30 districts of Odisha, including six boat ambulances serving water-locked areas. The state-of-the-art Centralised call center in Bhubaneswar coordinates these services, having rescued over One Crore patients from every corner of the state. ZHL’s dedicated call center ensures swift response to distress calls, assisting patients to reach hospitals promptly.

Beyond patient transportation, ZHL’s crew members have exhibited remarkable honesty and humanity in their work, saving countless lives despite immense challenges. The strategic placement of ambulances ensures comprehensive district coverage within minimal time, providing free pre-hospital care to every citizen of Odisha.