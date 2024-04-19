Galgotias University Sets New Record with 7.26 lakhs CUET Applications for 2024 Academic Year, Demand Soars!

National, April 19, 2024: Galgotias University today announced that it has received a total of 7.26 lakh applications through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for its undergraduate and postgraduate programs for the upcoming 2024 academic session. With 3.27 lakh students applied for undergraduate programs and 3.98 lakh for postgraduate programs, these figures mark a significant milestone in the university’s growth and its reputation as a leading educational institution in India.

Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO, Galgotias University, stated, “Our continuous commitment to excellence in education, state-of-the-art facilities, and holistic development has helped our students’ future. We are proud and honoured to be the university of choice for such a large number of applicants.”

This record number of applications highlights Galgotias University’s commitment to offering accessible, high-quality education and its success in adapting to the evolving educational landscape. The university is dedicated to further enhancing its academic programs and campus facilities to support the growing number of students seeking quality higher education.