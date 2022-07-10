Zest and Devotion in Bahuda Yatra in  Devbhoomi, Jindal Nagar, Angul  with large Community participation 

Angul : Thousands of devotees from Jindal Nagar and periphery villages joined the 1st Bahuda Yatra festival held at Devbhoomi, Jindal Nagar. The 3 Chariots of Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath were nicely decorated to make their return journey from Gundicha Temple to Lord Jagannath Temple situated in Devbhoomi in Jindal Nagar Township.

The Prime Servitor of the temple and Chairman of Jindal Steel & Power Ltd. (JSP) Mr. Naveen Jindal joined the Bahuda Yatra and participated in the ‘Pahandi Vidhi and performed the Chherapanhara, the symbolic ritual of the holy cleaning of the grand chariots before their Return journey to the main temple of Lord Jagannath.

After performing the Chherapanhara neeti of all the 3 chariots Mr. Naveen Jindal wished All a Happy Bahuda Yatra and said “I pray before Mahaprabhu Jagannath to bless us all with happiness, good health and better fortune. Let there be peace and brotherhood all around”.

All the rituals were done in line with the rituals followed in the Jagannath Temple at Puri. The auspicious day started at 4.45 am with Manima Daka & Dwar Phita (Door Opening), Bhitar Shodh neeti followed by Mangal Aarati, Mailam, Tadap Lagi, Abakash Neeti, etc.

Early in the morning Smt. Shallu Jindal, the Chairperson of JSPL Foundation joined the Mangal Aarati and performed puja vidhi at the Gundicha temple under the guidance of the Chief-Priest of the temple.

The Bahuda Yatra also witnessed massive participation of the local community and large no of People from Angul and Chhendipada Block pulled the Holy Chariots. Devi Subhadra’s Chariot was pulled by girls and women with devotion and exuberance.

Like Sri Gundicha Yatra , the live telecast of Bahuda Yatra was also done through Facebook and YouTube through which thousands of devotees got an opportunity to witness the festival.

Now the Deities will continue to stay on their chariots for 2 more days for celebration of Harisayan Ekadashi & Sunabesha on Sunday, followed with Adharpana on Monday Finally the much awaited Neeladri Bije, back to Ratna Singhashan , will be ceremoniously conducted on 12th of July in Devbhoomi , Jindal Nagar observing the Jagannath Temple rituals.