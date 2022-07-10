ART INSPIRES THE FUTURE GENERATION & MAKES THEM EXPRESSIVE: UTKAL ALUMINA SHOWS THE WAY

Report by Badal Tah; Rayagada, July 10: Rayagada has been a hub of exquisite arts and crafts amidst impoverishment. Dangaria Kandha, a Primarily Vulnerable Tribal Group(PVTG) of Niyamagiri Hills Range, still retain the aesthetic and intrinsic value attached to “Kapda Gunda”, a shawl woven by the tribe women using natural colours and yarn. Similarly, “idital” painting of Saura tribe holds very high standards of traditional art. The state is in the process of facilitating GI tags for these arts.

Kashipur, once poverty stricken and witness to starvation deaths, is steadily progressing with a synthesized effort of government, PRIs and corporate like Utkal Alumina International Limited(UAIL). Going beyond dryness of minerals & metals, UAIL has integrated itself into the artistic enigma of the region. A solo art exhibition was organized at Oshapada Township of UAIL, a subsidiary of Hindalco Industries Limited of Aditya Birla Group.

Mrs. Hina Beig, President of Ujjwal Utkal Ladies Club joyfully amalgamated her canvases, brushes and colours together to create something meaningful and displayed around 35 inspiring paintings which are dedicated to nature, human lives, values, culture, history and traditional art form of our incredible India.

It is one of it’s kind initiative at Utkal where Mrs. Beig, being the torch bearer in promoting art and culture in this tribal hinterland, dedicated her art works to the employees, families, service partners and community to spread a message about the importance of art in our day to day life. She spread a message that, how painting has a direct impact with our day-to-day life, emotions, memories etc. Through this she also circulated a message that investing time in painting not only gives eternal peace to an individual but also touches the soul of others.

Mrs. Beig is a passionate woman leader, who has taken the Ladies Club activities to greater heights and has always been an inspiration to women at Utkal Family through her relentless effort to promote talent in art and culture in and around Utkal Alumina.

“I dream my painting and I paint my dream. The world is full of confusions and contradictions. Yet there is compassion in its midst. We cannot expect to do anything that is absolutely right. We can only measure rightness by the truth within ourselves. And our own truth will never be quite the same as somebody else’s. Communication via simple touch can transmit so much of us in just one minute. Like a painting or a piece of music, I want to touch you, your soul. I only wish I could be sure it was the right thing to do’, expressed Hina at the outset.

“All the paintings displayed are very expressive and meaningful and would certainly inspire our children towards art as narrated by the spectators on the occasion”, said Dr.Lopamudra Priyadarshini, Head CSR & Community Relations, who is an ardent lover of such initiatives. The three-day exhibition was witnessed by more than 500 viewers.