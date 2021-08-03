Zandu Balm Partners With Bollywood Actor Sonu Sood, The Man With A Golden Heart

Kolkata : Zandu Balm, the iconic pain relief solution for over 100 years, manufactured and marketed by Indian FMCG major Emami Limited, has recently roped in Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, known for his golden heart, as its brand ambassador.

Being a man with a kind heart by nature, actor Sonu Sood has always been well known for his humanitarian and philanthropic activities for underprivileged people over the years. This humane side of the actor came all the more to the limelight when he took personal interest and initiative to help thousands of poor and hapless migrant workers of Mumbai to reach their native places safely in the midst of nationwide lockdown on account of Covid pandemic crisis.

As explained by Mr. Mohan Goenka, Director, Emami Limited, “COVID-related stress has inflicted millions of people with headaches, body pain and fatigue. Job losses, pay cuts, health hazards, general uncertainty of the environment and work-from-home leading to multitasking with no house help, all have resulted in people getting affected with severe mental and physical stress. Zandu Balm, a trusted ayurvedic pain solution offered relief to many from these afflictions. Somewhat similarly, we all have witnessed how a wonderful person like Sonu Sood rose up to the occasion during the hardest times of Covid pandemic crisis and tried to alleviate the pain and despair of the distressed migrant workers and many other poor people by arranging transport and other relief works through his own personal initiative. We believe that our iconic brand Zandu Balm’s brand philosophy and values resonate with the philosophy and values of our new brand ambassador of being a one stop solution for people in pain – thus offering a perfect brand connect.”

Commenting on the brand association, Mr. Sonu Sood said, “Pain and misery of people have always ached my heart and throughout my life I have made some humble attempts to relieve people from their anguish with whatever means I have. Zandu Balm, an iconic Indian brand, has also been alleviating pain over many decades for crores of consumers coming from all strata of the society. I found this brand philosophy to be echoing my life’s values of helping distressed people. I believe that pain and misery are part of our life but we should overcome them and move ahead. I feel this association has a strong connect. We both believe in ‘Chale Chalo’.”

Directed by Vishal and produced by creative agency Vox Parables, Zandu Balm’s new television commercial featuring Sonu Sood has recently been released.