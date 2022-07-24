Youth Mahapanchayat brainstorming will pave the way for bright future of the youth : CM Shivraj Chouhan

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all the youth, public representatives and distinguished persons who came to participate in the Youth Mahapanchayat. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan, on the concluding day of the two-day Youth Mahapanchayat, tweeted saying that “I am sure that the elixir from the brainstorming of ideas in this Mahapanchayat will pave the way for a bright future for the youth.” He said that “youth from all parts of the state presented their valuable perspectives by discussing important political issues, due to which I am overwhelmed.”

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the deliberations among the inspired youth in the Youth Mahapanchayat would shape the future of Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh and would properly uphold our commitment towards “Antyodaya” in the service of Maa Bharti.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan had launched the first Youth Mahapanchayat at the Rabindra Bhawan Convention Hall in Bhopal on July 23 on the 116th birth anniversary of Amar Shaheed Shri Chandrashekhar Azad. In the programne, bike riders who went to Bhabra Alirajpur, the birthplace of Amar Shaheed Shri Chandrashekhar Azad from Bhopal, handed over the soil and water-urn brought from there to Chief Minister Shri Chouhan. The soil brought from the birth place of Amar Shaheed Shri Chandrashekhar Azad will be kept in Shaurya Memorial. Six youths selected from 52 districts and cadets of NCC, National Service Scheme etc. and students of various colleges participated in the State Level Youth Mahapanchayat. Youth from all the districts of the state participated in the programme online. There were sessions on Environment and Youth, Next Gen Startups, Mera MP-Mera Gaurav, Youth and Social Development, Youth Champions of MP and Youth and Democracy during the two-day Youth Mahapanchayat.