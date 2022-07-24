Handloom promoter Ms. Poonam Kaur Lal meets CM Shivraj Chouhan

Handloom promoter Ms. Poonam Kaur Lal met Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan at his residence office. During this, visit discussions were held about the development of handlooms and upliftment of artisans of the state.

Ms. Kaur Lal presented artwork and coffee table book to Chief Minister Shri Chouhan. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan expressed hope that the handloom industry, an integral part of Indian culture and heritage, will attain a new identity due to Ms. Kaur Lal’s determined spirit and publicity. He wished Ms. Kaur Lal all the best for being successful in her virtuous mission.

It is worth mentioning that Ms. Kaur Lal is an Indian actress, model and quite active in South Indian cinema. Her love for handloom is not hidden from anyone. She has been promoting handloom products for a long time. Ms. Kaur came to Bhopal for participating in the Lal Youth Mahapanchayat.