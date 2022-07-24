Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan congratulates Neeraj Chopra

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has congratulated Shri Neeraj Chopra for creating history by winning silver medal in Javelin Throw in the World Athletics Championships. Expressing his feelings on social media, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan through his social media handle wrote for Shri Neeraj Chopra that “You are an inspiration and priceless youth icon for the country, India is proud of you”. It is worth mentioning that Shri Neeraj Chopra bagged a silver medal in the final of the championship in Eugene, USA by throwing a javelin to a distance of 88.13 meters.