Young Woman Recovers from One of the Largest Chest Tumours at KIMS Hospital  

Bhubaneswar : In a significant medical achievement, a 25-year-old woman has successfully recovered from a massive chest tumour at Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) here. The patient, who had been suffering from chest pain, shortness of breath, and a persistent cough for two years, underwent a challenging surgery recently to remove a tumour weighing approximately 4-4.5 kilograms.

The successful removal of the tumour marks a significant medical milestone, being one of the largest chest tumours ever extracted in that anatomical region. The patient’s post-operation recovery has been positive, signalling a testament to the high-quality care and expertise available at KIMS Hospital.

The patient’s journey to recovery was fraught with challenges. Despite seeking medical help at numerous hospitals over two years, her condition remained undiagnosed and untreated. It was not until she came to KIMS that the gravity of her situation was fully understood. A collaborative effort between the oncology and cardiothoracic and vascular surgery (CTVS) departments led to the discovery of the sizable tumour, which was exerting significant pressure on her heart and lungs.

This complex case required the expertise of a multi-disciplinary team. A team of doctors treated the patient. They were Dr. Chandan Kumar Ray Mohapatra, Associate Professor of Cardiothoracic Surgery, Dr. Subrat Sahoo, Professor of General Surgery; Dr. Jogomaya Pattnaik, Associate Professor of Medical Oncology; and the consultant cardiac anesthesiologists, Dr. Ashok Badmali and Dr. Gyanaranjan Mishra.

The Founder of KIIT and KISS Dr Achyuta Samanta has congratulated the doctors for successfully treating the complicated case.