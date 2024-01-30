Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited Lights up Chengmari Tea Estate, Asia’s Largest Tea Estate with Innovative Solar Power Technology

New Delhi: Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), a leading player in India’s renewable energy sector and a subsidiary of The Tata Power Company Limited, has successfully commissioned a pioneering 1040 kW Bifacial Solar System project with Chengmari Tea Estate, Asia’s largest tea estate. This marks the first-ever installation of on-ground bifacial modules in eastern India.

Despite the challenging monsoon conditions over a period of 3.5 months, the project involving the installation of approximately 1,900 modules was completed within an impressive six-month timeframe and is expected to generate an estimated 1.5 MUs of energy annually for the Tea Estate.

Speaking on the project commissioning, Mr. Deepesh Nanda, MD & CEO, Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited, said, “TPREL takes great pride in announcing the successful commissioning of this innovative Bifacial Solar System project at Asia’s largest tea estate. The innovative Bifacial technology, capturing sunlight from both sides of the solar panels, represents a significant leap forward in enhanced clean energy generation. We are proud to be at the forefront of this revolution, pushing the boundaries of technological excellence and environmental stewardship.”

The recent inauguration ceremony, attended by around 100 tea garden workers and owners, underscored the transformative impact of TPREL’s commitment to clean and sustainable energy practices in the region. The initiative is projected to significantly reduce the region’s carbon footprint, with an estimated annual decrease of 29,420 lakh tonnes of CO2, equivalent to planting 47,000 teak trees.

Mr. Gajendra Sisodia, General Manager, Chengmari Tea Estate, said, “Chengmari Tea Estate has always been a symbol of quality and tradition. Today, we add another feather to our cap as we step into a greener future. We are immensely grateful to Tata Power Renewables for their commitment and expertise in turning this vision into reality. This project is not just about harnessing solar power; it’s about setting a precedent for sustainable practices in the industry. Together, we are making a lasting positive impact on the environment and paving the way for a more sustainable future for all.”

With this addition, the total renewables capacity of TPREL reached 9,012 MW (PPA capacity is 7,626 MW), which comprises 4,752 MW of projects in different phases of development and an operating capacity of 4,260 MW, including 3,241 MW in solar projects and 1,019 MW in wind projects.