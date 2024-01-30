3-day sporting event held at XIM University, Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, 29th Jan 2024 – Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar has been instrumental in nurturing and creating business leaders for the last 36 years. XIM, Bhubaneswar fosters the holistic development of budding leaders and recognizes the role of extra-curricular opportunities in shaping an individual’s personality. With this spirit, the Sports Committee of XIM Bhubaneswar inaugurated Athlos, the Flagship Sporting Event on 26th Jan ’24. The Sports fest spanning over three days – is celebrated as one of the largest Sports Event across East India.

The first day started with the opening ceremony in front of the auditorium, marked by the momentous occasion of the 75th Republic Day of India. Living up to the name of one of the finest B-Schools in India, the college hosts a plethora of sporting events, earning zealous participation from reputed B-schools from across the country and esteemed XIMB alumni. The first game for the day was Futsal played between XIMB and XIM University, New Campus and the day ended with league matches of indoor games like Pool, Table Tennis and Chess.

The second day began with an electrifying men’s cricket match between XLRI, Jamshedpur, and XIM University, New Campus, followed by cricket matches between other participating colleges, including the hosts. The crowd-puller men’s basketball matches witnessed healthy audience banter from all competing sides and resulted in the XIMB team emerging as the winner. The evening wrapped up with the futsal finals, followed by badminton men’s, women’s, and mixed games, along with lawn tennis, carrom, volleyball, and other games that built up close contest matches and drew huge audience support.

The final day began with the women’s throwball finals being played between XIMB and XIM University, New Campus resulting in XIMB team emerging victorious followed the final men’s cricket match between XIMB and XIM University, New Campus. A friendly football match was also played amongst participating colleges which garnered a lot of crowd engagement. The sports events were followed by the closing ceremony at the XIMB, Auditorium chaired by the Chief Guest of the evening Mr. Debashis Mohapatra, Chief Operating Officer, IServeU – the Title Sponsor of Athlos ’24 and Professor. Dr. S. Senthil Ganesh who awarded the prizes to winner and runner’s up teams for the various sports.

The 3-day sporting event ended on a high with the host and participating colleges showing up in numbers to rejoice and reminisce about the spirit shown on the field, with a total of 16 games played across various categories, with XIMB and Old Campus emerging as the overall champions with 10 winner’s and 2 runner’s-up trophies in their hood. XIM University, New Campus, emerged as the overall runner-up in the event, with two winners and eight runner-up trophies.