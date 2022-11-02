Yas Island Welcomes Back the 23rd Edition of IIFA Awards with Special Packages

Mumbai : Yas Island Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi’s leading leisure and entertainment destination, will welcome back the glitz and glamour of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) 2023 at Etihad Arena, featuring Bollywood megastars and personalities on 10 and 11 February 2023. In celebration of the prestigious event, the destination is offering an exceptional IIFA Awards stay package for a truly immersive experience.

Guests can enjoy a spectacular celebration of Indian culture, performance, fashion and style with three packages to choose from on yasisland.com. The Standard package includes a stay at one of Yas Island’s leading hotels as well as two Upper Tier A tickets to attend the awards at Etihad Arena, starting at AED 907.5* per package. Guests can also opt for the Premium Package starting at AED 1,567.5*, with Middle Tier B seats closer to the stage, or the Ultimate Package starting at AED 2,467.5*, with Lower Tier B seat right next to the stage. All packages are based on two adults sharing a room as well as two tickets to attend IIFA Awards night – stay dates must include the event date.

As part of the packages, additional experiences can be incorporated into the stay including tickets to the destination’s award-winning theme parks – Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi – as well as driving experiences at Yas Marina Circuit and cultural admissions to Qasr Al Watan, Louvre Abu Dhabi and Qasr Al Hosn. For a truly immersive Bollywood experience, guests can opt to attend IIFA Rocks during their stay at the Island, featuring a combination of live music and fashion – additional information on IIFA Rocks will be announced in due course.

Guests staying on the Island during the IIFA Weekend and Awards can enjoy a host of dining opportunities across the destination including on Yas Bay Waterfront, which is the Island’s vibrant day-to-night destination and in close proximity to Etihad Arena overlooking the glittering waters of the Arabian Gulf.

To ensure the health and safety of all guests, concertgoers will be requested to show their green status on the Al Hosn app.

