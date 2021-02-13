Yamraj & Chitragupta create Road Safety Awareness in MoBus

Bhubaneswar: MoBus crew and commuters were in for a surprise when they saw ‘Yamraj and ‘Chitargupta’ in MoBus on Saturday. As part of 32nd Road Safety Awareness Month, three of the crew members dressed up as God of death and his registrar of Karma to disseminate various road safety messages among the MoBus Captains.

Yamraj and Chitragupta travelled in various routes, handed crew and travellers leaflet describing the road safety rules. The crew members were sensitised to wear seat belt, halt at designated stops, avoid drunken driving and talking on mobiles while on duty. They were also asked to maintain lane discipline.

Commuters were requested by Yamraj and Chitragupta to report about any traffic violation by the Crew when they notice any while travelling in MoBus. “It is a good attempt by CRUT to sensitise their own crew members to follow the traffic rules, “said Bishnu Behra, a senior citizen who was travelling in one of the buses.

“Obeying traffic rules should be responsibility of all concerned. Everyday a group of ten captains are counselled about do and don’ts of traffic rule before they go on duty,” said Smt Dipti Mahapatro, General Manager, CRUT. Following the mythological route, we decided to do an effective awareness campaign inside MoBus.

She further said, “As the normalcy prevails, our ridership has also increased gradually. At present 169 buses are operating on 25 routes with around 85000 footfall daily. We are hopeful; soon we will have more than 1 lakh commuters per day”.

