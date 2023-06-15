Yamaha achieves the milestone of 200 Blue Square showrooms across India.

Chennai : India Yamaha Motor (IYM) Pvt. Ltd. today announced the achievement of yet another significant milestone of setting up 200 Blue Square showrooms across India. This announcement aligns perfectly with the company’s unwavering dedication to create a comprehensive 3S network unified under the Yamaha Blue theme, while also fortifying the company’s presence in the Indian market.

Introduced in 2018, ‘The Call of the Blue’ brand campaign, struck a chord with the Yamaha customers across the nation. Building upon this campaign’s success, Yamaha introduced the concept of Blue Square outlets in 2019, serving as a prominent platform to showcase Yamaha’s premium positioning and product range.

The essence of Yamaha’s Blue Square outlet goes beyond being a mere retail space. It stands as a comprehensive solution, catering to every biking need of our valued customers. These showrooms are meticulously designed to facilitate a deep connection with Yamaha’s Racing DNA, allowing customers to experience a profound sense of pride associated with a distinguished brand. Furthermore, they serve as a thriving hub for customers to engage with the exclusive Blue Streaks rider community, fostering interactions and exhilarating rides with like-minded individuals who share the same passion for Yamaha.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Eishin Chihana, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies said, “I am truly delighted to share that Yamaha, under its ‘The Call of the Blue’ brand campaign, has achieved a remarkable feat in India. We have successfully inaugurated 200 Blue Square outlets, which embody Yamaha’s commitment to providing unparalleled customer satisfaction and an extraordinary ownership experience while serving as a powerful testament to Yamaha’s rich racing legacy, deeply rooted in its DNA. Our ambition is to further expand the Blue Square outlets, ensuring that every Yamaha customer receives the exceptional experience they truly deserve from a world-renowned brand like Yamaha. By end of 2023, we plan to increase the count of these exclusive outlets to 300.”

While Yamaha’s maxi-sports AEROX 155 scooter is exclusively sold through Blue Square, these premium outlets also showcase the updated 2023 motorcycle line-up equipped with Traction Control System (TCS) which includes YZF-R15 V4 (155cc), YZF-R15S V3 (155cc), MT-15 V2 (155cc); FZS-Fi Version 4.0 (149cc), FZS-Fi Version 3.0 (149cc), FZ-Fi Version 3.0 (149cc), FZ-X (149cc), and scooters like Fascino 125 FI Hybrid (125cc), Ray ZR 125 FI Hybrid (125cc), Ray ZR Street Rally 125 FI Hybrid (125cc) which are based on Yamaha’s true hybrid technology and have higher fuel efficiency. The exclusive Blue Square outlets by Yamaha are present across India. In future, the company also plans to introduce its global product range including the larger displacement bikes through these premium Blue Square outlets.