XIM University 8th Convocation held on Today

Bhubaneswar: XIM University is a distinguished Jesuit University that provides quality education to top-notch students across the globe. It strives to provide a transformative experience to all its stakeholders that meets the needs of the society and enables the building of sustainable communities.

Convocation is one of the very best times of the year for the University because it is the

culmination of everything we do and represents the essence of the institution. The

much-awaited convocation ceremony is a living proof of the exceptional education that

has been imparted to the students.

XIM University successfully conducted its Eighth Convocation in the hybrid mode on

Friday , 29th April 2022 at 5:30 PM for its Postgraduate and Doctoral programmes.

Details of Graduating students:

The number of students receiving the degrees for the doctoral and postgraduate

programmes are 05 and 630 respectively. The detailed breakup of the number of

students who received their degree for various programmes are as mentioned below:

A total of 33 medals were won by meritorious students for their academic

distinction (List attached for reference).

Shri. Sanjiv Puri, the Chairman & Managing Director of ITC Limited was the Chief

Guest and Convocation Speaker for the evening. He joined ITC in 1986. During his

career of over three decades at ITC and its subsidiaries, he has held several business

leadership positions and also handled a wide range of responsibilities in manufacturing,

operations and information & digital technology. Presently, he serves on the National

Executive Committees of CII and FICCI as well as on the Steering Committee of FICCI.

He is a Director on the Board of US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, Co-Chair of the

‘Business Commission to Tackle Inequality’ set up by the World Business Council for

Sustainable Development, and a Member of the BRICS Business Council. He was

conferred the ‘Distinguished Alumnus Award of the year 2018’ by the Indian Institute of

Technology, Kanpur.

During the 8th Convocation, XIM University conferred Honorary Doctoral Degree

upon Shri. Sanjiv Puri.

Among the eminent dignitaries present were Fr. Jerome Cutinha, S.J., Chairman,

Board of Governors of XIM University, Shri. Rajive Kaul, Emeritus Chairman, Board of

Governors of XIM University, Fr. Antony R. Uvari, S.J., Vice Chancellor, XIM

University, Fr. S. Antony Raj S.J., Registrar, Fr. V. Arockia Das, S.J., Chief Finance

Officer, XIM University, Deans of different schools and Officials of XIM University. Few

of the elite Board Members also graced occasion.

Prof. S. Peppin, Dean, School of Governance and Public Affairs extended a cordial

welcome to the guests and audience in the hybrid mode.

PhD 5

B. Postgraduate Programmes (PG)

M. Tech – Data Science & Analytics 5

Master in Public Policy & Governance 7

MA – Mass Communication 12

Master in Business Finance 12

MBA – Sustainability Management 17

MBA – Urban Management & Governance 14

Master in Urban Regional Planning 5

MBA – Rural Management 68

MBA – Human Resource Management 119

1 year Executive MBA 16

MBA – Business Management 355

Grand Total (Includes A and B) 635

Fr. Antony R. Uvari, S.J, Vice Chancellor, XIM University in his report elaborated

on the achievements of the University in the past year and highlighted a few notable

points.

Addressing the audience in his Chairman’s speech, Fr. Jerome Cutinha, S.J.,

expressed his views on learning and development . He mentioned that this degree is just

a stepping stone towards more milestones in life. He quoted, “Your success is our

success.”

As the Emeritus Chairman Shri Rajive Kaul addressed the audience and spoke about

the challenges in life in the unprecedented times.

As the Convocation Speaker, the Chief Guest of the evening, Shri Sanjiv Puri spoke

about change and its acceptance therein. He spoke about three important facets of

Change to thrive and succeed: Desire to change, Empowerment and Adaptability.

The top rank holders across schools were felicitated with Gold Medals by the Chief Guest

for their Academic Excellence.

Finally, the event came to a successful end with the vote of thanks by Fr. S. Antony

Raj, S.J., Registrar.

Quote by the Vice Chancellor:

“Stick to the fight when you are hardest hit, it’s when things seem worst you must not

quit.”

Quote by the Chief Guest:

“With all the challenges come the opportunities.