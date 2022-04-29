XIM University 8th Convocation held on Today

Bhubaneswar: XIM University is a distinguished Jesuit University that provides quality education to top-notch students across the globe. It strives to provide a transformative experience to all its stakeholders that meets the needs of the society and enables the building of sustainable communities.
Convocation is one of the very best times of the year for the University because it is the
culmination of everything we do and represents the essence of the institution. The
much-awaited convocation ceremony is a living proof of the exceptional education that
has been imparted to the students.
XIM University successfully conducted its Eighth Convocation in the hybrid mode on
Friday , 29th April 2022 at 5:30 PM for its Postgraduate and Doctoral programmes.
Details of Graduating students:
The number of students receiving the degrees for the doctoral and postgraduate
programmes are 05 and 630 respectively. The detailed breakup of the number of
students who received their degree for various programmes are as mentioned below:
A total of 33 medals were won by meritorious students for their academic
distinction (List attached for reference).
Shri. Sanjiv Puri, the Chairman & Managing Director of ITC Limited was the Chief
Guest and Convocation Speaker for the evening. He joined ITC in 1986. During his
career of over three decades at ITC and its subsidiaries, he has held several business
leadership positions and also handled a wide range of responsibilities in manufacturing,
operations and information & digital technology. Presently, he serves on the National
Executive Committees of CII and FICCI as well as on the Steering Committee of FICCI.
He is a Director on the Board of US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, Co-Chair of the
‘Business Commission to Tackle Inequality’ set up by the World Business Council for
Sustainable Development, and a Member of the BRICS Business Council. He was
conferred the ‘Distinguished Alumnus Award of the year 2018’ by the Indian Institute of
Technology, Kanpur.
During the 8th Convocation, XIM University conferred Honorary Doctoral Degree
upon Shri. Sanjiv Puri.
Among the eminent dignitaries present were Fr. Jerome Cutinha, S.J., Chairman,
Board of Governors of XIM University, Shri. Rajive Kaul, Emeritus Chairman, Board of
Governors of XIM University, Fr. Antony R. Uvari, S.J., Vice Chancellor, XIM
University, Fr. S. Antony Raj S.J., Registrar, Fr. V. Arockia Das, S.J., Chief Finance
Officer, XIM University, Deans of different schools and Officials of XIM University. Few
of the elite Board Members also graced occasion.
Prof. S. Peppin, Dean, School of Governance and Public Affairs extended a cordial
welcome to the guests and audience in the hybrid mode.
PhD 5
B. Postgraduate Programmes (PG)
M. Tech – Data Science & Analytics 5
Master in Public Policy & Governance 7
MA – Mass Communication 12
Master in Business Finance 12
MBA – Sustainability Management 17
MBA – Urban Management & Governance 14
Master in Urban Regional Planning 5
MBA – Rural Management 68
MBA – Human Resource Management 119
1 year Executive MBA 16
MBA – Business Management 355
Grand Total (Includes A and B) 635
Fr. Antony R. Uvari, S.J, Vice Chancellor, XIM University in his report elaborated
on the achievements of the University in the past year and highlighted a few notable
points.
Addressing the audience in his Chairman’s speech, Fr. Jerome Cutinha, S.J.,
expressed his views on learning and development . He mentioned that this degree is just
a stepping stone towards more milestones in life. He quoted, “Your success is our
success.”
As the Emeritus Chairman Shri Rajive Kaul addressed the audience and spoke about
the challenges in life in the unprecedented times.
As the Convocation Speaker, the Chief Guest of the evening, Shri Sanjiv Puri spoke
about change and its acceptance therein. He spoke about three important facets of
Change to thrive and succeed: Desire to change, Empowerment and Adaptability.
The top rank holders across schools were felicitated with Gold Medals by the Chief Guest
for their Academic Excellence.
Finally, the event came to a successful end with the vote of thanks by Fr. S. Antony
Raj, S.J., Registrar.
Quote by the Vice Chancellor:
“Stick to the fight when you are hardest hit, it’s when things seem worst you must not
quit.”
Quote by the Chief Guest:
“With all the challenges come the opportunities.