XIM Bhubaneswar Excels in Hosting The Hult Prize OnCampus Finals

BHUBANESWAR, 18 FEBRUARY 2024 – The Xavier Institute of Management (XIMB) proudly announces the successful conclusion of the Hult Prize OnCampus Finals, a transformative event that brought together student innovators to address pressing social issues through entrepreneurial solutions. This event was made possible through the generous support of OPTCL (Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited), a committed sponsor dedicated to promoting sustainability and entrepreneurship.

The OnCampus Finals, held at the picturesque campus, witnessed an inspiring showcase of talent and dedication from participating teams. Each team presented their ground-breaking business ideas, showcasing a diverse array of solutions aimed at addressing critical global challenges, in alignment with the 17 SDGs created by the United Nations and the Hult Prize’s mission of creating positive social impact through entrepreneurship.

The esteemed panel of judges, comprising Mr. A. K. Mohanty (of Tatwa Technologies), Mrs. Ranjana Pandey Panigrahi (of Siddha Development and Research Consultancy), and Lt. Col. Ashit Mahapatra (Retd.) (of Agro Link Food Processing) meticulously evaluated the projects based on criteria such as feasibility, impact, and scalability. The high calibre of presentations demonstrated the participants’ deep understanding of societal issues and their commitment to driving meaningful change.

Vaishali Gupta, the Campus Director for Hult Prize 2024 at XIM, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “The Hult Prize OnCampus Finals have been an extraordinary journey, showcasing the innovation and social consciousness of our students. The event has proven to be a platform for fostering entrepreneurial leadership, addressing global challenges with novel solutions.”

She further expressed gratitude for OPTCL’s support, stating, “We are immensely grateful to OPTCL for their commitment to fostering sustainability and entrepreneurship. Their sponsorship has played a pivotal role in empowering our students to showcase their innovative solutions to global challenges.”

The top honours went to Team Horizon, whose project focused on using waste paper, in a unique three-layer technology, to make eco-friendly paper bottles in order to replace the non-biodegradable plastic bottles. This outstanding team will now progress to the next stage of the Hult Prize competition, competing on the national stage against teams from renowned institutions nationwide for a chance to secure funding and mentorship to bring their vision to life.

The success of the OnCampus Finals underscores the institution’s commitment to nurturing an entrepreneurial spirit among its students. The event not only provides a platform for innovation but also reinforces the institute’s dedication to producing socially responsible leaders capable of driving positive change.