Xiaomi India partners with Reliance Jio to offer users a ‘True 5G’ experience

Bengaluru : Xiaomi India, the country’s No.1 smartphone brand, today announced its partnership with Reliance Jio to offer a ‘True 5G’ experience to their consumers. The association will enable Xiaomi and Redmi smartphone users to access seamless True 5G connectivity and stream uninterrupted videos, enjoy high-resolution video calls, and play low-latency gaming on their devices. Users just need to change the preferred network type to 5G in their Xiaomi and Redmi smartphone settings to access Jio’s True 5G Standalone (SA) network.

Models supporting SA network have received software update to work seamlessly on Reliance Jio’s True 5G SA network. The enabled devices include Mi 11 Ultra 5G, Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G, Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, Redmi Note 11T 5G, Redmi 11 Prime 5G, Redmi Note 10T 5G, Mi 11X 5G, Mi 11X Pro 5G, Redmi K50i 5G, Xiaomi 11i 5G and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G.

India is at the cusp of witnessing the next generation of connected digital-first experiences, accentuated by the nationwide 5G. In the past few years, Xiaomi India and Reliance Jio have collaborated strategically and are coming together again to ensure the seamless adoption of 5G. Xiaomi’s smartphones like Redmi K50i and Redmi Note 11T 5G have undergone meticulous testing with Reliance Jio’s True 5G network to ensure unhindered connectivity that can truly help elevate users’ experience. Today, most 5G enabled devices from Xiaomi and Redmi work best with Reliance Jio’s True 5G network.

Commenting on the partnership, Muralikrishnan B, President, Xiaomi India, said “Over the last two years, Xiaomi has been committed to making #IndiaReady5G. We have been spearheading the 5G revolution with smartphones providing a compelling 5G experience with top-of-the-line features at honest pricing. To further enhance consumer experience and connectivity, we are pleased to partner with Reliance Jio’s True 5G network. We are hopeful that this will help consumers enjoy the best of 5G with Reliance Jio’s True 5G experience on their Xiaomi and Redmi handsets.”

Commenting on the partnership Sunil Dutt, President, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, “Xiaomi has been an industry pioneer to tap into new technologies and bring forth cutting-edge innovation into the hands of its consumers. With consumers at the centre of everything, enabling True 5G access to the public has been a constant mission for Jio and we are pleased to share that all upcoming Xiaomi 5G devices will feature SA connectivity out of the box, in addition to the existing ones that have been software-upgraded to support True 5G.”

Jio True 5G has a three-fold advantage that makes it the only TRUE 5G network in India: