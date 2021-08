New Delhi: Wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya wins the Silver medal in Men’s Freestyle 57 kg category at Tokyo Olympics .Ravi Kumar Dahiya becomes second Indian wrestler in history to clinch an Olympic silver medal. This is India’s fifth medal at the Tokyo Olympics and the second silver of the campaign.

Ravi Kumar Dahiya gets Silver medal; gave his absolute best before going down fighting to 2 time reigning World Champion Zaur Uguev 4-7 in Final.