World Nursing Day Observed at OPTCL

Bhubaneswar: World Nursing Day was observed at Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) recently at its corporate office. On the eve of this occasion one felicitation ceremony was held by adhering to the Govt Covid guidelines where OPTCL felicitated the nurses of the Power Hospital for their outstanding selfless efforts towards Healthcare during this crucial juncture when the entire world is grappling with Covid.

Sri Chandra Sekhar Pradhan , Sr. GM HRD and Anita Mahapatra, GM HRD and Dr. Rupalita Pattnaik, Medical Officer were present during the felicitation ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, the Sr. GM (HRD) Mr Pradhan said ” We really appreciate the dedication and the contributions of our sister nurses towards the healthcare of our employees. This felicitation is just a token of recognition of their selfless efforts and we hope this will certainly motivate them to work with great vigor.

“Such felicitation has highly motivated and encouraged us. We have always got all necessary support from the management to render our duty” said Anjali Jena, Lady Nurse.

