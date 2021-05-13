Odisha govt announces a number of other sectors as FLW

Bhubaneswar : In a major development, the Health and Family Welfare Department’s Additional Chief Secretary PK Mohapatra announced the list of extended sectors included in the category frontline workers (FLWs) category for Covid-19 vaccination here on Thursday.

In a letter, to the District Collectors, the Municipal Commissioners, CDMOs and PHOs he said, “ the staff members of Forest Officials and Forest guards, Government Veterinary Doctors, Livestock Inspectors and Para-Veterinarians, Banking Staff / insurance Companies / NCPI, Payment system providers / Operators/venndors / cash logistic companies / cash intransit companies / ATM maintenance personnel Banking, Correspondence & Costumer care Points, Railway Staff, Staff of DCPU, Staff of Childline (1098), Staff of 181 Helpline, Staff of One Stop Centres , Oxygen Plant employees, Filling station employees and Call Centre employee will be considered as the Frontline workers and will be vaccinated once there is adequate supply of vaccines.

