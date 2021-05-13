Bhubaneswar : In a major development, the Health and Family Welfare Department’s Additional Chief Secretary PK Mohapatra announced the list of extended sectors included in the category frontline workers (FLWs) category for Covid-19 vaccination here on Thursday.
In a letter, to the District Collectors, the Municipal Commissioners, CDMOs and PHOs he said, “ the staff members of Forest Officials and Forest guards, Government Veterinary Doctors, Livestock Inspectors and Para-Veterinarians, Banking Staff / insurance Companies / NCPI, Payment system providers / Operators/venndors / cash logistic companies / cash intransit companies / ATM maintenance personnel Banking, Correspondence & Costumer care Points, Railway Staff, Staff of DCPU, Staff of Childline (1098), Staff of 181 Helpline, Staff of One Stop Centres , Oxygen Plant employees, Filling station employees and Call Centre employee will be considered as the Frontline workers and will be vaccinated once there is adequate supply of vaccines.
Odisha govt announces a number of other sectors as FLW
