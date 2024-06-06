World Environment Day 2024 Celebrated at JSP Barbil, Tensa, and Kasia Units

Barbil: Jindal Steel & Power (JSP) celebrated World Environment Day 2024 on June 5 at its Barbil Pellet Plant, Tensa, and Kasia Mines with active participation from nearby villagers, community leaders, school students, employees and their families. This year’s global theme is ‘Land Restoration, Desertification, and Drought Resilience,’ emphasizing positive actions to save for our beautiful planet.

The celebrations included tree plantation drives, awareness rallies, drawing & essay competitions for employees and children in the colony. Sri Ashish Pandey, Head Raw Materials, Sri V. Srikanth, Head Mines, along with Unit Heads Sri Purushotham M D, Sri Pramod Kumar Patra, and Sri Kamalakanta Nanda, joined by Sri Asish Ranjan Mohanty, Head HR & ES, other Sr. Executives, and employees, participated enthusiastically. Mr. V B Mishra, Head EMD & Horticulture Department, and his team orchestrated the events.

JSP Foundation, the social arm of Jindal Steel & Power under the leadership of Mr. Vargil Lakra, Head, CSR, organized awareness programs and plantation drives in nearby villages and schools. School children, the general public, Sarpanch, and Samiti Members actively supported these initiatives aimed at environmental preservation.

In her message on the Occasion , Smt. Shallu Jindal, Chairperson, JSP Foundation, said, “Our planet has many different landscapes, each with its own beauty & uniqueness on this World Environment Day, let’s all work together to protect and nourish our mother Earth. If we all join our head and heart, we can make sure that future generations have a healthy planet. We are strongly pursuing the theme of WED 2024 across all our project locations.”

JSP Foundation aligns its programs with 16 out of 17 USDG and is dedicated to Eco Restoration to protect People and the Planet.