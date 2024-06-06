Dalmia Bharat celebrates World Environment Day across Odisha

• Around 1000 trees and saplings planted

• Support to 1100 farmers with seeds and saplings around Rajgangpur

• Hosts series of awareness and tree-planting activities in Cuttack, Rajgangpur and Lanjiberna

Rajgangpur : To mark the World Environment Day and reaffirm its commitment to sustainability, Dalmia Bharat Ltd, India’s leading cement company, hosted a series of activities events in Odisha. The celebration featured several key activities aimed at supporting local farmers and enhancing the green cover of the region.

Dalmia Cement through Project Annadaata (a grain bank rotation initiative) conducted distribution of seeds to around 150 farmers which is being extended to another 850 farmers shortly. Farmers were also given 500 bamboo saplings. The distribution of high-quality seeds is very critical factor for higher yield a higher income for farmers. Statistics suggest that 80 per cent of the farmers rely on farm-saved seed and the low seed replacement rate results in low yields.

The event was graced by the presence of esteemed guests including Mr. Guru Charan Mandal, Range Officer of the Forest Department, Rajgangpur, Mr. Chetan Shrivastava, Unit Head, DCBL, Rajgangpur, Mr. Om Prakash Khelkar, Mines Head, Lanjiberna Mines and Dr. Niladri Bhushan Parhi, Head of HR & Corporate Social Relations and Mr Ashok Kumar Mishra, Head-Environment, DCBL.

A green shed nursery was also inaugurated under the Farm Sector Promotion Fund (FSPF), a project of NABARD. On Environment Day, a plantation green drive was also organized under which 1000 saplings and trees were planted across Lanjiberna, Kukuda Village, R&R colony and power plant area. In another initiative under “Harnessing the power of Sun (A Green Energy Initiative)” the team converted a car parking shed to a solar energy source with a capacity to generate 21.8KW power. It will be used for street lighting.

Commenting on the occasion Shri Chetan Srivastava, Executive Director, DCBL and Unit Head, Rajgangpur said “World Environment Day is a reminder of our collective responsibility to protect and nurture our environment. At Dalmia Bharat Limited, we are proud to celebrate this day in Odisha by engaging with local communities through impactful initiatives. Our commitment extends at every step – from utilizing renewable energy sources to implementing eco-friendly technologies. Our innovative practices ensure that we minimize our environmental footprint while maximizing the positive impact on our planet. Our efforts reflect our unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability and community development, as we strive to create a greener and more resilient future for all.”

With an objective to drive awareness on environment protection, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited Rajgangpur celebrated the World Environment Day with a series of initiatives. The unit organized activities like Drawing competition among school children held at Dalmia Vidya Mandir (DVM) Rajgangpur,

Online quiz competition, Best Pollution free site, Online Flora & Fauna Photography contest, Green desk challenge etc. were also organized.

The unit earlier organized a Cyclothon on 2nd June to gear up for World Bicycle Day and celebrate World Environment Day pedaled with purpose, raising awareness for land restoration, combating desertification and building drought resilience.