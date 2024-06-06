Adani Dhamra Port observes World Environment Day

Dhamra : On the occasion of World Environment Day 2024, celebrated every year on 5th June, 1500 plants were planted inside the premises of Dhamra port in the presence of Chief Guest, Anil Kumar Barik from State PCB, Dhamra Port Chief Executive Officer Devendra Thakar, Chief Operating Officer Sanjeev Kumar Gupta, and other HODs. The plants were planted near the LNG Project Office. The program was co-organised by the Environment & Horticulture Team. The theme for World Environment Day 2024, hosted globally in Saudi Arabia, is Land restoration, desertification & drought resilience with the slogan ‘Our land Our Future’ . This brings a limelight on the land restoring, rebuilding & stabilizing practices, of which, afforestation & reforestation occupy the pivotal position.

Species, namely, Peltophorumpterocarpum, Azadirachta indica, Milettia pinnata& Cassia semia were planted. These native species of Odisha, as well as of Asia in a broad sense, have a capability to grow in a wide range of soil and can prevent soil erosion to a great extent besides providing various other aesthetic purposes & economical products like botanicals, medicinals, oils, etc.

CEO Sir addressed the mass and discussed our Chairman’s vision of 10 cr plantation and motivated everyone to adopt a plant per man. Dhamra will be planting 3 lakh plants in FY 25 and the CEO Mr. Thakar invited everyone to come forward to join hands in making this a great success.