MCL observes weeklong programmes for World Environment Day.

Sambalpur – Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) observed the closing event of Environment Week 2024. Shri Uday A Kaole, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. The ceremony was also attended by Shri Keshav Rao, Director(Personnel), Shri P.K. Patel, CVO, Shri A.K. Behura, Director(Finance), Shri A. S. Bapat, Director(Tech./P&P) and other senior officers.

The week-long event, held from May 30 to June 5, focused on raising awareness about environmental conservation and sustainable practices. It featured a series of activities including tree plantation drives, clean-up campaigns, educational workshops, and competitions aimed at engaging employees, their families, and the local community in environmental stewardship.

During the closing ceremony, Shri Uday A Kaole, CMD delivered an inspiring address, emphasizing MCL’s unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability and the importance of collective efforts in combating climate change. He acknowledged the enthusiastic participation and dedication of all involved, noting the significant impact of such initiatives on fostering a greener future.

The Directors and CVO of MCL also addressed the gathering and underscored the importance of continued efforts in environmental practices to ensure a sustainable future for generations to come.

The ceremony concluded with the awarding of certificates and prizes to participants and winners of the various competitions held throughout the week.