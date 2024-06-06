Bhubaneswar Film Festival from 7-9 June, To Celebrate the Glory of Odia Cinema

Bhubaneswar – Odia cinema enthusiasts and aspiring filmmakers, rejoice! The Bhubaneswar Film Festival (BFF) is all set to enthrall audiences for three days, from 7-9 June 2024, at Jayadev Bhawan, Bhubaneswar.

Hosted by Bhubaneswar Film Circle, the exclusive Odia Film festival will screen 15 award winning & classic Odia cinemas since 1960. Open to all, the screening at Jayadev Bhawan auditorium starts around 9:30 AM across all 3 days. Each day a total of 5 cinemas will be screened.

The festival boasts an impressive lineup of guests from Odia & Mumbai film fraternity. The Inaugural ceremony, scheduled at 7:15 PM on 7 June 2024, will be attended by Directors Ketan Mehta and Prashanta Nanda, Cinematographer and Director AK Bir, Actor & Producer Deepa Sahi along with Actor & Director of National School of Drama (NSD) Chitta Ranjan Tripathy.

The occasion will initiate insightful discussions offering a deeper appreciation for Odia cinema’s remarkable nine-decade journey. BFF will also felicitate a few personalities for their outstanding contribution to Odia film industry.

The BFF extends a hand towards aspiring storytellers. Exclusive masterclasses are organized which will be led by renowned casting director and filmmaker, Mukesh Chhabra & acclaimed director, Amit Rai from Bollywood. The masterclasses will engage budding actors, screenplay writers & filmmakers of the vicinity gaining insights upon the creative industry. The classes will be held on 8 & 9 June for the participants registered online.

The festival will unveil a bilingual scholarly publication, titled ‘Odia Cinema@90,’ showcasing edited articles on different facets of Odia Film industry celebrating its voyage since 1936.

The cinema is a creative & powerful expression to showcase & celebrate our language, culture & identity. Thus, Bhubaneswar Film Festival aims to offer diverse opportunities for the stakeholders, especially the young folks of the industry, to interact with the veteran filmmakers, actors & technicians for networking & learning, while fostering a vibrant film community.

BFF will witness many renowned filmmakers, actors & experts from Odia & Mumbai Film industry. The organisers thus, invite Odisha based cine fraternity, media & movie enthusiasts to join in large number during the 3-day fest.