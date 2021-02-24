World-Class Dredgers will be made in India soon

New Delhi: Memorandum of Understandings signed between Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) and Dredging Corporation of India (DCI) and largest dredger maker of the world, Royal IHC Holland BV, in the presence of Shri Mansukh Mandaviya Minister of State (I/C) for Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Mr Marten van den Berg, Ambassador of Netherlands in New Delhi today.

“As part of Government of India’s thrust on Blue Economy, there is an ever-increasing demand to develop and maintain existing major ports, building new ports, offshore resource exploration, deployment of ultra-mega-size vessels, promotion of tourism, and beach nourishment. Considering India’s vast coastline of over 7,500 km along the east and west coasts this would in turn lead to significant dredging in the country. This partnership will help the country grow.” said Shri Mansukh Mandaviya.

“CSL and IHC Holland BV have arrived at an understanding to work together to provide locally built world-class dredgers. High-capacity dredgers in the range of 8000 Cu Meter to 12,000 Cu Meter are complex equipment being built in India for the first time. It is also significant that IHC Holland BV, the world leaders in design and construction of dredgers are also part of the Make in India initiative. For the first time three giants in the industry are joining hands for making world class dredgers within India. This initiative is concrete proof of the Ministry, CSL and DCI’s commitment to the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat, and sets a benchmark in building capabilities within India drive ‘Make in India’ said Shri Madhu S Nair, Chairman and Managing Director of Cochin Shipyard.

The MoU of CSL with Royal IHC would be a great opportunity for India to showcase the capability under ‘Make In India’ and establish the capability to construct such large dredgers. M/s IHC, Holland, is the world leader with largest market share in the world for the design and construction of dredgers and is renowned worldwide for their quality and performance. M/s IHC is an integrated solution provider and is much ahead of any competitor in knowledge, expertise, technology, Research & Development, Innovation etc. in the field of Dredger design and construction.

The MoU of CSL and DCI, in turn would necessitate procurement of additional high- capacity dredgers. The decision to get the vessels constructed in India is in line with the ‘Atamanirbhar Bharat’ vision of the Government of India. Dredging Corporation of India (DCI) controls the majority of the maintenance dredging market in India and dredging services for the major ports. With increased dredging requirements on the East & West Coast of India, being projected as part of Port developments, DCI envisages a requirement to increase their dredging capacity. With more infrastructure projects on the anvil across the major Ports in India, the requirement of such dredgers in the future can also be met in India once we acquire the expertise. This joint effort by CSL and DCI sets a precedent for Indian private and public players to build large complex vessels at global standards in India, and extend support to Government of India’s vision of building an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.