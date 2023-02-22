Workshop on Safety & Health in Coal Fired Thermal Power Plant Held at JSP Angul

Angul: The Directorate of Factories and Boilers of Angul district organised a divisional level workshop at Jindal Steel and Power (JSP) auditorium, Nisha, Angul on 22nd Feb, 23. The theme of the workshop was “Safety & Health in Coal Fired Thermal Power Plants and about the best practices on their hazards and controls”.

The Deputy Director of Factories and Boilers, Angul Zone Dr. Ramesh Kumar Behera, Assistant Director of Factories and Boilers, Angul Zone-1 Er. Archana Dash, Executive Director (i/c) of JSP Mr. Hridayeswar Jha, Executive Director of JSOL Mr. Damodar Mittal and various other dignitaries attended the workshop and shared their experience and the importance of organising such workshops in regular intervals.

At the beginning of the workshop Er. Archana Dash gave the welcome address and Dr. Ramesh Kumar Behera expressed his concern about the theme of the workshop and shared his knowledge about occupational diseases.

On this occassion Mr. Anup Kumar Mallick, Regional Officer, Pollution Control Board addressed the participants and shared his insight on Dust Emission in Thermal Power Plant and mitigation measures.

Along with Mr. Hridayeswar Jha and Mr. Damodar Mittal, other dignitaries who addressed the workshop and shared their views on the mitigation measures of dust emissions were Er. B. Pradhan, ED, Nalco, Er. K.S. Sundaram ED, TSTPS, NTPC; Mr. Atul Dubey, EVP-JSP; Mr. G. Prakash, VP- NAVA Ltd.; Mr. Raj Kumar Choudhury, Plant Head JITPL and Mr. Agam Kumar, Chief-Safety Officer TATA Steel.

Doctors from Industries in the region joined the Workshop and shared their experience on occupational health measures.

At the end of the Workshop, Asst. Director of F & B, Angul Zone 1 gave the vote of thanks to the guest, speakers, participants and the team of JSP.