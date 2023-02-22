PHD Scholar from CUO awarded 2nd Best Presentation Award In International Workshop At IIT, Kharagpur

The 3rd International Workshop on Biodiversity and Climate Change- Sustainable Development Perspective (BDCC-2023) was organized by CORAL (Centre for Ocean, River, Atmosphere and Land Sciences) at IIT, Kharagpur during 16-19 February 2023. Seven Research Scholars of the Dept. of Biodiversity and Conservation of Natural Resources, Central University of Odisha participated and presented their research work in the Intl. workshop.

From among the scholars Ms. Priyanjoli Roy was adjudged as the second-best presenter in the Technical session-‘Biodiversity and Climate Change Dynamics’. Her topic was “A Study On Ichthyofaunal Diversity of Two Selected Hill Streams from Koraput, Southern Odisha, India“.Ms. Roy was felicitated in the Valedictory Session of the Conference by the Guests. She is working for her PhD work under the supervision of Prof. S.K. Palita, Dean, School of BCNR.