‘Blood Storage Centre’ inaugurated at Tata Steel Medica Hospital, Kalinganagar

Kalinganagar: A ‘Blood Storage Centre’ was inaugurated at Tata Steel Medica Hospital located at Kalinganagar in Jajpur district of Odisha on Wednesday. The facility would enable the hospital to be better prepared to handle emergencies during and after surgeries and to serve the accident patients and other malignant diseases.

The facility was inaugurated by Mr Debdoot Mohanty, Chief (Corporate Services), Tata Steel Kalinganagar in the presence of Dr Sudhanshu Sekhar Sutar, Medical Superintendent, Tata Steel Medica Hospital, consultants of various Departments of the Hospital and senior officials of Tata Steel Kalinganagar.

The facility will fulfill the blood requirement of Tata Steel Medica Hospital and will cater to the patients coming from Kalinganagar, Sukinda, Dangadi and nearby regions.

It may be noted here that the facility with annual capacity to store 2000 units of Whole Human Blood I.P. has been approved by Directorate of Drugs and Control, Odisha and will operate under the aegis of Odisha Blood Centre, District Headquarter Hospital, Jajpur. The Blood Storage Unit will be managed by qualified Blood Bank Medical Officers and Technicians.

“Earlier, patients had to face many problems for blood in the region. One had to travel to Jajpur Town for a unit of blood. Even blood donors were not able to reach the hospital to donate blood. In view of this problem, this Blood Storage Unit will go a long way in solving the blood shortage issue in Kalinganagar and nearby areas,” said Dr Sudhanshu Sekhar Sutar, Medical Superintendent, Tata Steel Medica Hospital, Kalinganagar.

With dedicated medical personnel and technicians, the new facility is a welcome addition to the Hospital and will be of great benefit to the community.

It may be noted here that Tata Steel Medica Hospital at Kalinganagar strives to provide world-class healthcare services to the people residing in the region.