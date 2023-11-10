Women artisans at Sukinda enable an eco-friendly way to celebrate Diwali

Kalinganagar, November 10, 2023: A group of rural women artisans of Santarapur village under Sukinda block have enabled an eco-friendly celebration of Diwali. They have been preparing diya and other items of terracotta to help families around the world celebrate the festival of light in a completely eco-friendly way.

Ten members of Jay Maa Durga Self-help Group (SHG) and Janani Cluster Level Federation (CLF) of Santarapur village in Ampolba Panchayat acquired this new skill during their one-day exposure visit to Prathamakhandi area in Gopalpur village, under Rasulpur block in Jajpur district, a place well-known for its terracotta craft. The visit facilitated by Tata Steel Foundation on October 31, 2023 aimed at fostering skill development within the community and creating employment opportunities for women.

During the one-day exposure visit, Narendra Rana, the Master Craftsman of Handloom Department, Government of Odisha, provided hands-on training to the team regarding various steps involved in the production of finished Terracotta products along with insights regarding the market demand for various items.

After the exposure visit, these artisans have been meticulously crafting Diyas, Kalash pots and other terracotta items using local clay and colours. Their skilful hands and creative minds have brought forth an exquisite range of hand painted designs, reflecting the rich cultural heritage of the region.

These eco-friendly products being made by rural women are in great demand in the local markets which reflects in the fact that out of 3000 Diyas made so far, more than half have been sold. The women artisans are now busy meeting the demand for these eco-friendly Diyas and other terracotta items. Besides being eco-friendly, the Diyas and other decorative items are also fully bio-degradable and affordable, very light and durable, and this makes them a preferred choice among customers.