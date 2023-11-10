MSME Milestone: 15 Crore Jobs and 3 Crore Registrations, Udyam Portal Plays Key Role

The MSME sector has achieved a significant milestone by generating over 15 crore employment opportunities. This remarkable achievement was announced by Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Shri Narayan Rane in a recent social media post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Shri Rane highlighted the important role of the Udyam portal in facilitating this achievement with the registration of over 3 crore MSME units on the Udyam portal, including 99 lakh informal MSME units registered on the Udyam Assist portal. Out of these 3 crore registered MSMEs, more than 41 lakh are women owned MSMEs.

The Minister also emphasized the significant contribution of women workers in the MSME sector. He noted that among the 15 crore employment opportunities generated, over 3.4 crore are held by women. This reflects the government’s commitment to promote women entrepreneurship and empower women through the MSME sector.

The Minister attributed this success to the visionary leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, whose unwavering support for the MSME sector has been instrumental in its growth and development.

Shri Rane added that under the Prime Minister’s guidance, the MSME Ministry is actively promoting micro, small, and medium entrepreneurs, creating new livelihoods and empowering individuals across the country.

The Union Minister further stated that this significant milestone is a testament to the resilience and dedication of MSMEs. The government’s continued support and initiatives will further strengthen the MSME sector, contributing to India’s economic growth and prosperity.