West Bengal gets Internet Exchange Points at Durgapur and Bardhaman

New Delhi : Rajeev Chandrasekhar- Minister of State, Electronics and Information Technology, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Government of India in august presence of Shri S S Ahluwalia, Member of Parliament Bardhaman-Durgapur Lok Sabha inaugurated two new Internet Exchange points (IXP) of NIXI at Durgapur and Bardhman on 10th of July 2022.

The launch of these Internet exchanges is under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Digital India vision to connect every Indian with open, safe & trusted and accountable internet and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology’s (MeitY) vision 1000 days.

The launch event was graced by several guests including Mayor of Durgapur Anindita Mukherjee, Shri Pradip Kr. Mazumder, MLA Durgapur Purba, Shri Lakshman Chandra Ghorui, MLA Durgapur Paschim and Shri Khokan Das MLA BardhamanDakshin and Shri Paresh Chandra Sarkar, Mayor of Bardhaman, members of Chamber of Commerce and representatives of Civil Society.

Internet exchanges in states are expected to contribute to the enhancement and improvement of Internet and Broadband services in West Bengal and neighbouring regions, ISPs will benefit with improved internet services offered by them to its end users, bringing about a change in the lives of the people.

Commenting on the launch the Chief Guest Rajeev Chandrasekhar said,“ Internet today has become a lifeline for all economic activities. It is essential to access a host of services both public and private, available online. The internet exchanges will ensure a better internet experience for the Digital Nagriks of West Bengal”.

Speaking on the 7 years of Digital India programme started by the Narendra Modi Government in 2015, the Minister added “I was in the audience when PM Narendra Modi launched Digital India Programme. With almost 3 decades of experience in technology, even I had no idea that India would travel so far and emerge as a Digital Powerhouse. When I built India’s largest cellular network way back in 1990’s, we imported almost every equipment from abroad. Today, as we are about to launch the 5 G network, we have developed indigenous capabilities to design and manufacturing majority of components in India. We have transitioned from Tech consumer to a trusted technology partner of the world making in India for the world.”

Member of Lok Sabha Shri S S Ahluwalia said, “The Internet today is the backbone of a community – connecting people with not just businesses and services, but to each other.I am proud to be part inauguration of the twin Internet eXchanges at Bardhaman and Durgapur today by NIXI alongwith the Hon’ble MLA for Durgapur Shri LakshmanGhorui and am thankful to the Hon’ble Minister of State, MeitY Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar for helping me keep my word to the people of the constituency, of ensuring that the Digital India that our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji dreamt of comes to fruition for all of us and especially the people of this region of the Nation.

Our Honble PM Shri Narendra Modi envisioned Digital India as a India where every citizen is connected – enabling them to access the Government anytime, anywhere, and giving them access to opportunities for Education, Skill Development, and Employment as well as Entrepreneurship,

Our Government’s initiatives towards ensuring that we bridge the ‘Digital divide’ and ensure that our Nation’s people, placed even in the farthest corner of our land, are not only enabled, but empowered too, coupled with the guiding motto given by the Hon’ble PM, SabkaSaath, SabkaVikaas, SabkhaVishwaas and SabkaPrayaas, shall continue to drive us, and especially in the momentous era where we celebrate our ‘AzadiKaAmritMahotsav’, shall ensure our Nations place in the Global landscape for the decades to come”.