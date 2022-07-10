New Delhi: A two-day Regional Conference on the theme “Bringing Citizens, Entrepreneurs and Government Closer for Good Governance” will be held at Bengaluru from tomorrow. The Regional Conference is being organized by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances in collaboration with Government of Karnataka.

Union Minister of State. Independent Charge (I/C) Science & Technology; Minister of State (I/C) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh and Shri Basavaraj Bommai, Chief Minister, Government of Karnataka will grace the valedictory session on 12th of July.

The conference is an effort to bring the Government and Citizens closer through various administrative reforms at centre, state and district level. The is being enabled by use of digital technology, pursuing next generation reforms and innovations with policy objective of “Maximum Governance, Minimum Government”, entailing Government process Re-Engineering, Universal access to e-services, excellence in digital initiatives at district level and excellence in adopting emerging technologies and use of ICT Management.

During the 2-day event, presentations will be made in six sessions: (i) Administrative Reforms; (ii) The Outside in View: Private Sector & Good Governance; (iii) Replication of Best Practices; (iv) Administrative Reforms in States; (v) Benchmarking Governance and (vi) Start-ups and Experiments in Good Governance.

Shri Amar Nath, Additional Secretary, ARPG will present the welcome address. Smt. Vandita Sharma, Chief Secretary, Govt. of Karnataka and Shri V. Srinivas, Secretary, ARPG will also address the valedictory session. The vote of thanks will be presented by Dr. Srivatsa Krishna, Principal Secretary, DPAR, Karnataka during the valedictory session. .

Delegates from all States/Union Territories will participate in the Conference. More than 400 delegates from PAN-India are expected to participate in the Conference. The Conference is being held in a semi-virtual mode.