Weekend shutdown lifted as complete lockdown will be implemented in Cuttack & Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Weekend shutdown has been lifted as complete lockdown will be implemented throughout the week till July 31. All shops except those selling vegetables and groceries will remain closed throughout the week says Commissionerate Police.

Shops selling vegetables and other essential commodities will remain open from 6 AM to 1 PM informed the Twin City Police Commissioner, Sudhanshu Sarangi. I request people to refrain from unessential movement during the 14-day lockdown period. It might pose more threat to vulnerable population. Do not use bikes for travel because it may attract penalties says CP. We are making adequate arrangements to ensure that people do not face problems in purchasing essential commodities from nearest markets during 14-day lockdown in twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar informed the Police Commissioner

I request authorities of media houses to limit their personnel to bare minimum. They can use their I-card during movement. We will not issue any pass to media personnel says CP Sudhansu Sarangi. Govt officials especially in emergency departments will be allowed during the lockdown. They will have to use their own I-card and also use a mobilization letters issued by their senior authorities citing about their duty says CP Sarangi. Apart from marriages & funerals, no other congregation allowed

Dhabas on highways to remain open only for takeaways. No person will be allowed to enter & exit city other than emergency services. Highway traffic on NH will continue says Police Commissioner.

