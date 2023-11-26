We welcome the world to invest in our nation. India won’t disappoint: PM

New Delhi ,26th November: The Prime Minister,Shri Narendra Modi today acknowledged the optimism among the entrepreneurs about India as an investment destination.

Author and entrepreneur Balaji S posted on X talking about India as an ancient civilization that’s simultaneously like a startup country and has talked about India’s potential.

Replying to him the Prime Minister posted on X :

“I love your optimism and will add- the people of India are trendsetters and trailblazers when it comes to innovation.

We welcome the world to invest in our nation. India won’t disappoint.”