Waluscha De Sousa debuts as a singer for the grand finale of the Indian Pro Music League!

Mumbai: Waluscha De Sousa has shown her innumerable talents such as modeling, acting and hosting time and again with her work along with a style quotient like no other. The actress is the host of the highly popular show, Indian Pro Music League along with Karan Wahi and her outfits during the same have been impeccable, gorgeous and unique.

As the music show inched towards its grand finale on the weekend, Waluscha had a surprise in store for its viewers and her fans. The 37 year old actress debuted on the platform of IPML as a singer for the first time and might we add she left us all mesmerized! Waluscha crooned to a medley of songs which included, Aisa Jaadu, Gulaabo and Hi Pori Konachi. Her performance set the stage on fire which brought everybody to their feet dancing away to her tunes. Mika Singh, Shaan, Sajid-Wajid, Javed Ali, Salman Ali, Shabab Sabri and Divya Kumar too joined her on stage and danced to the tune while the actress sang for the audience. Interestingly, the last song of the medley, Hi Pori Konachi was chosen by the actress as a tribute to her Goan roots!

Waluscha’s performance was impactful, power packed and left the audience wanting more! The 2 hour episode of the grand finale of Indian Pro Music League aired over the weekend