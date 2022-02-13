Wall putty plant of RCCPL Pvt Ltd inaugurated at Maihar, Madhya Pradesh

Hyderabad: The first white cement-based wall putty plant of RCCPL Private Limited, wholly-owned subsidiary of Birla Corporation Limited, flagship Company of the MP Birla Group, was inaugurated today at Maihar, Madhya Pradesh. Birla Corporation Limited is one of India’s top cement makers, with an annual production capacity of almost 20 million tons. In 2020-21, the Company had a turnover of Rs 6,785.45 crores and net profit of Rs 630.14 crores.

Birla Corporation Limited is into the wall putty business since the past three years under the brand name of ‘PERFECT PLUS WALL PUTTY’, which is premium quality water repellent wall putty. With the great success of the product, the Company decided to set up its own manufacturing unit at Maihar. The 1.50 lakh-ton plant has been completed within nine months from the ground breaking ceremony on 9 June 2021. The strategically located plant at Maihar will supply the product to MP, UP, Maharashtra, Bihar, parts of West Bengal and Rajasthan.

Cement Division

There are 11 plants under the Division, at eight locations, manufacturing 10 brands, including the four premium ones, Perfect Plus, Unique, Rakshak and Ultimate Ultra. The 10 brands cater to a range of applications, construction needs, climatic conditions, regional and customer preferences. The new improved MP Birla Cement Perfect Plus brand has been commanding a higher premium in the market. Ultimate Ultra and Unique are boosting the premiumization strategy.

Post the acquisition of Reliance Cement, the co-branding strategy of BCL & RCCPL cement brands has enabled the Company to enhance its marketing footprint, offering a bouquet of brands across price bands. MP Birla Cement is now among the largest players in the fast growing markets of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh with high share of the premium segment.

Birla Corporation Limited is the flagship Company of the MP Birla Group. Incorporated as Birla Jute Manufacturing Company Limited in 1919, it was given shape by Syt MP Birla. It has interest in cement and jute goods. It is referred to as a cement major in media columns.

The Company and its wholly-owned subsidiary, RCCPL Private Limited, have 11 cement plants spread in eight locations in MP, UP, Rajasthan, Maharashtra & West Bengal, four of them being integrated cement plants. Altogether, the 11 cement plants have an annual installed capacity of almost 20 million tons. The Company produces an array of cement products, under the MP Birla Cement brand, suited to different climatic conditions as well as consumer segments

The 3.9 million ton Mukutban integrated cement plant near Nagpur was inaugurated on 20 January 2022 by Shri Harsh V Lodha, Chairman, MP Birla Group. Set up at an investment of Rs 2,744 crores, it is the largest green-field investment by the Company in the history of the MP Birla Group.

According to Shri Arvind Pathak, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, digital & future-ready technology shall be the backbone of “our initiatives”.

The Company’s Birla Jute Mills is the first jute mill started by an Indian entrepreneur and is a profit-making unit.