Padampur bypoll: Voting begins at 7am, amid tight security today

Bhubaneswar : In a big breaking, Voting for by-election to Padampur assembly constituency begins at 7am and to continue till 4pm today

Besides, as many as 2 lakh 57 thousand voters will cast their votes , amid tight security arrangement at the polling center.

Similarly, arrangements has been made for orderly voting in polling booths and special provision has been done for differently abled voters to cast there votes without any difficulty.

Further, to avoid any fraudulent activities at the polling center , Webcasting has been done in 120 booths and CCTV has been installed in 66 booths.