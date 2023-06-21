Vizag Jagannath Temple Celebrates Car Festival





Visakhapatnam : The Annual Car Festival was celebrated yesterday at the Jagannath Temple situated in the scenic hills of Dasapalla in Visakhapatnam with much fanfare and spiritual fervour. Commencing from the morning all the religious rituals have been performed before the Deities in utmost solemnity and pure devotion. Unusual enthusiasm and unprecedented excitements were witnessed among the 4,000 devotees congregated during the occasion to take part in the Grand Ceremony. The managing body of the temple, Utkal Sanskrutika Samaj painstakingly ensured that the Festival should pass on in a smooth and steady manner. Around 3.30 p.m. in the afternoon the Pahandi Bije of the Gods and Goddess started from the sanctum sanctorum in the presence of Distinguished Guests DRM of Waltair Railways Division, Anup Kumar Satpathy, ADRM Manoj Kumar Sahoo, Ex Chief Commissioner of Income Tax P.K.Dash and Commissioner of Income Tax Rajiv Singh. Rajmata of Jeypore Mayank Devi graced the auspicious occasion with her august presence and had holy glimpse of Trinity on the chariot. First Lord Sudarshan, then elder Brother Lord Balabhadra, followed by Devi Maa Subhadra and at the end Lord of the whole universe Lord Jagannath were taken in procession to the colourfully decorated chariot stationed in front of the temple. The entire atmosphere echoed with recitals of hymns, shouting of slogans like Haribol, Jai Jagannath and playing of musical instruments like Ghanta, Kartala, Mardala, Jhanja and Mrudanga. President of Managing Committee of Shree Jagannath Temple Jitendra Kumar Nayak conducted the traditional sweeping on the chariots called Cherrapahanra. Around 4.00 p.m. in the afternoon pulling of Chariot began from Dasapalla hills and reached the Aunt’s house at Lawson’s Bay Colony covering the distance of nearly 5 km. The special attraction of the Mega Event was the spectacular display of artistic expertise and creative excellence by the blower of Double Conch from Berhampur and Sankeertan troupes specially invited from Odisha. Then the Idols were taken inside the Aunt’s place and were placed in the pandal. The Deities will remain at the Gundicha Temple till the Bahuda Yatra on 28th June and will be available for darshan for general public from there. This year’s Festival was actively supported by Marwadi Yuva Manch and Punjab Association. The entire arrangements of Rath Yatra were well managed and smoothly executed by the active supervision of the authorities of Temple’s Governing Body which include President Jitendra Kumar Nayak, General Secretary Bimal Kumar Mahanta, Vice President Dr Karunakar Padhi, members Bijay Mahapatra and Rajendra Prasad Sahu.