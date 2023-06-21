Aditya Aluminium helps improve peripheral villagers’ quality of life

Bhubaneswar : Aditya Aluminium, an Aditya Birla Group company has been engaged with the communities since decades to qualitatively impact their lives. These are the underprivileged living in and around the company’s plants. Over the last decade more than 50,000 villagers spanning 40 villages in six gram panchayats under Rengali Block in Sambalpur district have felt the changes for the better, being made here.

Besides constructing the black-top roads and Road Over Bridges, Aditya Aluminium has also built Community Centres and Kirtan Mandap, excavated ponds, renovated temples and other places of worship, ensured provision of safe drinking water, and provided healthcare services for the people in these villages. These community assets and social infrastructure have improved people’s quality of life in multiple ways. Among the measures are: providing quality healthcare at people’s doorsteps, reducing crimes against women, safety measures, and helping minimise accidents.

Says, Mr. Sameer Nayak, the Unit Head of Aditya Aluminium, “We are always concerned about the convenience of the inhabitants of our peripheral villages. In recent years, the Company has built more than 15 kilometres of black-top road at six locations in the villages to boost connectivity and improve the quality of life. It has built a Road Over Bridge on Bendujor big drain, facilitating the movements of the villagers of Dhorrapani.

Furthermore, the Company has installed over 150 solar lights in these villages, making it easier for the people, especially women and children, not only to commute safely at night but also enabling the students to prepare well for the exam,” adds Mr Nayak.

“For years we had been facing problems crossing Bendujor drain, and the situation was worsening during the rainy season. Thanks to Aditya Alumnium for constructing a bridge over the Drain, thus helping us in commuting smoothly round the year,” said Gopal Krushna Panda of Dhorrapani village under Bomaloi Gram Panchayat.

Appreciating the renovation work of Katarbaga Temple done by Aditya Aluminium, Katarbaga Gram Panchayat Sarapanch Nilambar Rogidas comments, “We express our heartfelt gratitude to the CSR Department of Aditya Birla Group for complying with our request for renovation of the Katarbaga Temple. We look upon Aditya Aluminium as a force for good”.

Ghichamura Gram Panchayat Sarapanch Rajib Kishan showered praise on Aditya Birla group CSR Department for regularly fulfilling the needs of the local people and supplying safe drinking water, renovating and excavating ponds, installing solar lights and organizing health camps.

Lauding Aditya Aluminium’s initiatives, Rengali Block Development Officer K C Dalpati voices: “Aditya Aluminium is making lives easier for people in its vicinity by developing roads, culverts, community centres and installation of solar streetlights etc. From school infrastructure to community assets, Aditya Aluminium is contributing to the development of Rengali and making a positive impact on the lives of people.”

The company has been working in coordination with the Government for implementation and allocation of funds for any developmental project in the vicinity, while reiterating its commitment to be the partner in progress to the Government and community at large.

As a responsible corporate citizen and driven by the constant motivation to give back to society, in Odisha, the Aditya Birla Group reaches out to more than 5 lakhs people touching over 2 lakh lives in 128 villages. The Group’s CSR is conducted under the aegis of the Aditya Birla Centre for Community Initiatives and Rural Development chaired by Mrs. Rajashree Birla. The Group’s vision is to actively contribute to the social and economic development of the communities in which we operate. In doing so, build a better, sustainable way of life for the weaker sections of society. And raise the country’s human development index. The Group’s CSR vision is aligned with UNSDG goals to eliminate poverty and ensure freedom from hunger.