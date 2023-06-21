All-India Consumer Price Index Numbers for Agricultural and Rural Labourers – May, 2023

The All-India Consumer Price Index Number for Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers (Base: 1986-87=100) for the month of May, 2023 increased by 6 & 5 points to stand at 1186 (One thousand one hundred and eighty six) and 1197 (One thousand one hundred and ninety seven) points respectively. The major contribution towards the rise in general index of Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers came from food group to the extent of 5.29 & 4.72 points respectively mainly due to increase in prices of rice, pulses, milk, meat goat, chillies dry, garlic, ginger, vegetables & fruits, etc.

The rise/fall in index varied from State to State. In case of Agricultural Labourers, it recorded an increase of 2 to 17 points in 11 States and a decrease of 1 to 5 points in 8 States while it remained stationary for Himachal Pradesh State. Tamilnadu with 1371 points topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh with 918 points stood at the bottom.

In case of Rural Labourers, it recorded an increase of 1 to 17 points in 12 States and a decrease of 1 to 5 points in 7 States while it remained stationary for Kerala State. Tamilnadu with 1360 points topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh with 968 points stood at the bottom.

Amongst states, the maximum increase in the Consumer Price Index Numbers for both Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers was experienced by Andhra Pradesh State (17 points each) mainly due to rise in the prices of rice, jowar, ragi, pulses, green/dry chillies, onion, vegetables & fruits, etc. On the contrary, the maximum decrease in the Consumer Price Index Numbers for Agricultural Labourers was experienced by Assam State and for Rural Labourers by Odisha State (5 points each) mainly due to fall in the prices of rice, ragi, mustard-oil, fish-fresh, onion, chillies green, etc.

Point to point rate of inflation based on the CPI-AL and CPI-RL stood at 5.99% & 5.84% in May, 2023 compared to 6.50% & 6.52% respectively in April, 2023 and 6.67% and 7.00% respectively during the corresponding month of the previous year. Similarly, Food inflation stood at 6.31% & 6.07% in May, 2023 compared to 6.67% & 6.52% respectively in April, 2023 and 5.44% & 5.51% respectively during the corresponding month of the previous year.

All-India Consumer Price Index Number (General & Group-wise):

Group Agricultural Labourers Rural Labourers April, 2023 May, 2023 April, 2023 May, 2023 General Index 1180 1186 1192 1197 Food 1104 1112 1111 1118 Pan, Supari, etc. 1999 1993 2008 2003 Fuel & Light 1298 1301 1290 1293 Clothing, Bedding &Footwear 1252 1254 1292 1294 Miscellaneous 1256 1260 1260 1265

The CPI – AL and RL for the month of June, 2023 will be released on 20 th July, 2023.