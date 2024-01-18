VISTARA NAMED BEST AIRLINE OF THE YEAR AT WINGS INDIA 2024

Mumbai : Vistara, India’s finest full-service carrier takes home stellar laurels including the ‘Best Airline of the Year’ and ‘Innovation Champion’ award at the prestigious Wings India 2024. The distinguished awards were presented by the Hon’ble Minister of Civil Aviation, Government of India, Mr. Jyotiraditya Scindia in the presence of other senior officials from the Ministry, FICCI and a gathering of industry representatives from across the globe at the award ceremony held in Hyderabad.

On this occasion, Mr. Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara said: “We are pleased to be named ‘Best Airline of the Year’ at Wings India 2024. This prestigious award, along with the recognition as Innovation Champions, is a true testament to the continuous efforts of all our staff, frontline and at the backend, who work tirelessly towards ensuring service excellence. As we soar to new heights, these awards further reaffirm our commitment to pushing boundaries and setting new benchmarks in Indian aviation. We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the jury of Wings India 2024 for recognising our efforts. We also thank our customers for their steadfast trust in us and look forward to their continued patronage.”

Vistara’s world-class travel experience and safety standards have been widely appreciated by customers, significantly contributing to winning these awards. The airline’s constant quest for innovation is evident in various initiatives such as implementing newer technologies like RFID AeroCheck, introducing Live TV on select international flights, operating the country’s first long-haul flight on a wide-body aircraft using sustainable aviation fuel and many others.

In terms of product and service attributes, Vistara offers the choice of flying in state-of-the-art aircraft equipped with luxurious cabins. Vistara’s Business Class cabin products are unmatched within the domestic market and on par with some of the biggest airlines around the world. Vistara is also the first Indian airline to offer Premium Economy – a product gaining prominence as customers want more convenience, exclusivity and space during travel. The experience is further enhanced by cutting-edge inflight entertainment, delectable onboard cuisine, thoughtfully curated amenity kits and the benefits of our frequent flyer program, Club Vistara. Additionally, Vistara’s onboard service is delivered by the award-winning cabin crew trained in service excellence, which the Tata Group and Singapore Airlines are renowned for.

Vistara is India’s highest-rated airline on Skytrax and TripAdvisor, and it has been the winner of several ‘Best Airline’ awards, besides being lauded for world-class cabin cleanliness and upholding high safety standards. The only Indian carrier to feature amongst World’s Top 20 Airlines, Vistara has been named ‘16th Best Airline’ globally while also being recognised as the ‘Best Airline in India and South Asia’ for the third time in a row, ‘Best Airline Staff in India and South Asia’ for the fifth consecutive year, ‘Best Cabin Crew in India and South Asia’ for the third time in a row and ‘Best Business Class Airline in India and South Asia’ for the second time in a row at the coveted World Airline Awards 2023 by Skytrax. Vistara also received the ch-aviation Asia’s Third Youngest Airline Fleet award for the second consecutive year.