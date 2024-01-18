Heartbreak for Indian Women’s Hockey Team : Lose 3-4 to Germany in Olympic Qualifier Shootout

RANCHI: In a dramatic showdown of skill and nerve, the Indian women’s hockey team displayed resilience but succumbed to the pressure of a penalty shootout, ultimately losing 3-4 against Germany in the second semifinal of the FIH Olympic Qualifier held in Ranchi on Thursday.

After a solid performance throughout the game, win alluded the team in sudden death (Shootout) after the Full time ended with a last minute equalizer from Ishika. Germany are into the finals, we face Japan for the coveted 3rd spot. FT:

Germany 🇩🇪 2 – India 🇮🇳 2

The intense battle unfolded as both teams fought tooth and nail, culminating in a 2-2 tie in regulation time, leading to the decisive penalty shootout. Despite the valiant efforts and tigerish resolve demonstrated by the Indian team, they faced a setback in the most crucial phase of the game.

With this victory, Germany secured a coveted spot in the upcoming Paris Olympics later this year. The Germans showcased their prowess, clinching the shootout and booking their place in the prestigious global sporting event.

While the loss was a bitter pill to swallow for the Indian side, there remains a glimmer of hope. The hosts will have an opportunity for redemption and another shot at securing an Olympics berth if they emerge victorious against Japan in the third-fourth place match scheduled for Friday.

The Indian women’s hockey team’s journey in the FIH Olympic Qualifier has been a rollercoaster of emotions, with moments of brilliance and determination. The impending clash with Japan holds immense significance, offering a chance for the team to bounce back and realize their dream of competing in the Paris Olympics.

As the nation rallies behind the Indian women’s hockey team, the upcoming match against Japan becomes a do-or-die scenario, where every goal and save will shape the destiny of the team on the road to Paris 2024.