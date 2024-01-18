Evos Buildcon Unveils its Opulent Home Project in Raghunathpur, Bhubaneswar – A Triumph of Luxury and Architecture

Bhubaneswar – Evos Buildcon, a pioneering name in the real estate and property development sector in Odisha, proudly announces its latest project in Raghunathpur, Bhubaneswar. This luxurious venture, designed by the renowned architect Sanjay Puri, featured in Forbes magazine,promises to redefine opulence and sophistication in the heart of the city.

Nestled in the upscale neighborhood of Patia, the project stands tall at an impressive 42 storeys& spread across 28.5 lakh sq.ft, making it the tallest& largest structure in Patia, Bhubaneswar. The striking architecture, coupled with panoramic views, is set to make this development a landmark in the city. This exclusive offering is tailored for the city’s elite, delivering a lifestyle par excellence.

The lush surroundings are curated by Tectonix’s landscape architects from Singapore, seamlessly blending nature with opulence to create an unparalleled living experience. The residences are designed to exacting standards, exuding opulence and providing a harmonious enclave for those who appreciate the finer aspects of life.

The project boasts palatial 3 and 4-bedroom residences, each featuring grand sundecks that provide a serene and breathtaking ambiance. With four towers rising 42 storeys high, the development is an architectural marvel, setting new standards for luxury living in the region.

Boasting an impressive 70% open spaces, the development features ground and cloud-level amenity zones, creating an exquisite balance between the tranquility of nature and the sophistication of contemporary living.

Residents of this prestigious project can indulge in a plethora of amenities that cater to both relaxation and recreation. The Landscaped Podium Deck, Well-being Pool, Yoga Deck, Social Pavilion, Chess Court, and Boulevard Bridge contribute to a serene and rejuvenating environment. The Well-being Garden and Lifestyle Pool provide additional spaces for relaxation, while the Floating Cabanas offer a touch of exclusivity.

For those seeking wellness, the Therapy Pool and Pool Terrace provide ideal settings for rejuvenation. Individual Terraces allow residents to bask in personal retreats, and the Exercise Court ensures a dedicated space for fitness enthusiasts. The Quiet Lawn with Meditation Court provides a tranquil escape for moments of contemplation.

The Cloud Walkway offers a unique experience, connecting residents with the Fitness Center, Theatre, Indoor Play Area, Kids Play Room, Library, and Co-working Space. The Sky Lounge offers a sophisticated setting for socializing, while the Spa and Sauna provide a luxurious escape. The project also features a Café/Lounge, creating a vibrant space for residents to unwind.