Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Welcome Baby Boy, Akaay, into Their Family

Star cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma have joyously welcomed their second child, a baby boy, into the world on February 15th. The couple, already parents to a three-year-old daughter named Vamika, shared the delightful news with their fans and well-wishers.

In an X post, Kohli expressed his overwhelming happiness, stating, “With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika’s little brother into this world!”

The announcement has sparked a wave of congratulatory messages from fans, friends, and fellow celebrities, who have been eagerly awaiting news of the newest addition to the Kohli-Sharma family.

Virat Kohli, one of the most celebrated cricketers globally, and Anushka Sharma, a renowned actress, have always maintained a balance between their professional commitments and personal life. Their family expansion brings immense joy to their legion of admirers, who continue to shower them with blessings and best wishes for this new chapter in their lives.