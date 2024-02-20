Ashwini Vaishnaw along with Debashish Samantray and Subhashish Khuntia Elected Unopposed to Odisha’s Rajya Sabha Seats

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw along with Debashish Samantray and Subhashish Khuntia from the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) were elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Odisha. The announcement came after the deadline for withdrawal of nominations concluded, as confirmed by Returning Officer Abanikanta Patnaik.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, who is also a BJP candidate and the current Railways Minister, secured re-election to the Upper House with the support of the ruling BJD. Vaishnaw filed his nomination papers on the final day of the nomination filing process, which took place on February 15th. Meanwhile, BJD candidates Debashish Samantray and Subhashish Khuntia submitted their nominations on February 13th.

The unopposed election of these three candidates underscores a consensus among the political parties in Odisha regarding their representation in the Rajya Sabha. This development is expected to strengthen the state’s voice in the upper echelons of Indian legislative bodies.

The successful election of Ashwini Vaishnaw and the two BJD leaders reflects the strategic alliances and collaborative efforts within the political landscape of Odisha. It also highlights the confidence and support garnered by these candidates from their respective parties.

With their election assured, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Debashish Samantray, and Subhashish Khuntia are poised to contribute to the legislative processes and represent the interests of Odisha on the national stage in the Rajya Sabha.