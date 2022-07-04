Vietjet launches maiden flights to Fukuoka and Nagoya from Hanoi

Kathmandu: Vietjet continues to expand its flight network post-Covid period by launching more direct routes from Hanoi and other cities. The carrier recently launched direct flights from Hanoi to Fukuoka and Nagoya in Japan. The new direct services will offer more convenient and affordable flight choices to travelers not only between Vietnam and Japan but also to Indian travelers.

Launched during the July 2-3 weekend, the Hanoi – Fukuoka route operates thrice weekly return flights on every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Further, the Hanoi – Nagoya route now operates four weekly return flights on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. Both routes’ flight time is nearly five hours per leg. The new routes’ fares are being exclusively offered from as low as US$17 (excluding tax and fees).

Vietjet currently operates four services between Vietnam and India, including New Delhi/Mumbai – Hanoi and New Delhi/Mumbai – Ho Chi Minh City. It will launch two more routes connecting New Delhi and Mumbai with the island city of Phu Quoc in September 2022. Tickets can be purchased now on Vietjet’s website with fares starting as low as US$18 for one way (excluding taxes and fees).

The company had recently announced five new international routes connecting New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Bangalore to Vietnam’s famous coastal city of Da Nang. The new services will operate within the third quarter of 2022 with four to seven return flights per week.

Vietnam has been a rising destination in recent years, drawing more and more world travelers, and routinely receiving praise from leading global travel magazines. Hanoi, the capital city with over a thousand years of history, is home to enchanting lakes, unique urban areas such as the bustling Old Quarter and an array of fascinating heritage buildings. Da Nang is the world’s famous coastal city in central Vietnam thanks to its iconic landmarks of Golden Bridge and Dragon Bridge. The city also serves as a gateway to surrounding tourism destinations including the ancient town of Hoi An, the former imperial citadel in Hue city, and Quang Binh, home of the spectacular caves.

Vietnam has lifted the arrival regulations relating to Covid-19 and travelers can enjoy a complete pre-pandemic fashion arriving in Vietnam.

Details of promotional fares, ticket booking, flight schedules and other services can be found at www.vietjetair.com.

