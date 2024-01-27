Vice-President to visit Maharashtra, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu on January 28-29, 2024

New Delhi,27th January: The Vice-President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar will be on a two-day tour of Mumbai (Maharashtra), Puducherry and Cuddalore (Tamil Nadu) on January 28-29, 2024.

On the first day, the Vice-President will address the Closing Ceremony of the 84th Conference of Presiding Officers of Legislative Bodies of India at the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Later in the day, the Vice-President will interact with students of Pondicherry University on the theme “VIKSIT BHARAT@2047”.

On the second day of his tour, the Vice-President will offer prayers and have darshan at Shri Thillai Natarajar Temple, Babaji Temple and Sri Ellai Amman Temple in the Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu.