NALCO CMD Unfurls National Flag at Mines & Refinery Complex at Damanjodi

Bhubaneswar: 75th Republic Day was celebrated with great patriotic fervour across all the production units, corporate office and various establishments of the Navratna CPSE across the country. Shri Sridhar Patra, CMD unfurled the tricolour at NALCO’s Mines and Refinery Complex at Damanjodi in Koraput District of Odisha. Addressing a large gathering of employees, family members, school children, security personnel and people from peripheral areas, Shri Patra urged every Indian to uphold the pristine values of our Constitution and contribute towards nation building as responsible citizens. At the Corporate Headquarters in Bhubaneswar, the National Flag was unfurled by Shri Gadadhar Upadhyaya, former CMD I/c.