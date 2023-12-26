Vi offers the most affordable 365 Day Recharge Plan at Rs 3199

India’s leading telecom service provider Vi has introduced a new annual prepaid recharge pack priced at Rs 3199, bringing Amazon Prime video subscription bundled with its recharges for the first time to its prepaid customers. This comprehensive offering is designed to provide Vi prepaid users with an unparalleled blend of connectivity and entertainment. Vi is the only telecom player to offer as many benefits built into an annual plan at the lowest in category tariff of Rs 3199.
Tailored for today’s digital lifestyle, Vi’s Rs.3199 recharge pack provides subscribers with Unlimited Calls, 2GB Data per Day and a one-year subscription to Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition. This exclusive OTT benefit ensures that prepaid customers can now enjoy a diverse range of entertainment content ranging from latest movies, TV shows & Amazon originals, on the go.
Additional features of this recharge pack include unlimited national calls, daily quota of 100 SMS, weekend data rollover, Binge free between 12:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. enabling hassle-free conversations and messaging.
This launch has further strengthened its existing OTT portfolio:
|MRP
|Telco
|Validity
|Non Telco
|3199
|2GB/day + Unlimited Calls + 100 SMS/day
|365 days
|1 Year of Prime video mobile edition subscription
|3099
|2GB/day + Unlimited Calls + 100 SMS/day
|365 days
|1 Year of Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription
|903
|2GB/day + Unlimited Calls + 100 SMS/day
|90 days
|90 days of Sony LIV premium mobile subscription
|902
|2GB/day + Unlimited Calls + 100 SMS/day
|90 days
|90 days of Sun NXT (Tv + Mobile) subscription
|901
|3GB/day + Unlimited Calls + 100 SMS/day
|70 days
|1 Year of Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription
Vi users can recharge with new Rs 3199 pack on the Vi App/ website or at the nearest Vi store.